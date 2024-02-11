Southwest Girls and Boys Basketball Teams Sweep North Star

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 10)–The Lincoln Southwest girls and boys basketball teams picked up victories on Saturday night in their matchup with Lincoln North Star.

In the girls game, the Silver Hawks used a big second half run to come away with a 43-35 victory over the Navigators at The Nest. Both teams overcame poor shooting in the first half, but it was North Star that took an eight-point advantage into halftime largely due to good defense.

Southwest (18-3) got to within two, 24-22, late in the third quarter that was aided by four free-throws, a technical foul against North Star and Kallen Stauffer’s three-pointer. Senior guard and Nebraska commit Kennadi Williams scored her game-high 21 points in the final quarter to take control and bounce back for the victory.

Kendall Anderson led North Star (16-4) in the loss with 13 points.

Click here to hear the podcast: Girls Basketball: Lincoln North Star at Lincoln Southwest 2-10-24

LINCOLN SOUTHWEST BOYS 84, LINCOLN NORTH STAR 65

Nebraska commit Braden Frager scored a game-high 33 points, 15 of which came during the third quarter, to lead the Silver Hawks. That helped Southwest pull away from North Star.

BJ Bradford scored 14 points and Jaxyn Cruse added 13 for the Silver Hawks, who improved to 13-6.

North Star (11-8) saw a four-game win-streak snapped. The Gators were led by Lazarek Houston’s 21 points, while Chewy Thoat added 12 points for North Star.

Click here to listen to the podcast of the game: Boys Basketball-Lincoln North Star at Lincoln Southwest 2-10-24.