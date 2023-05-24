Southeast Tops Class A Leaderboard, Norris Leads in Class B at Boys State Golf Meet

NORFOLK–(KFOR May 24)—Lincoln Southeast is the leader in the Class A team standings after Tuesday’s opening round of the NSAA Boys State Golf Meet at the Norfolk Country Club.

The Knights are even with a first round 288 entering Wednesday’s final. Omaha Westside is second and Lincoln East is third. Individually, Southeast got a 3-under 69 from Gavin Gerch, who sits second individually behind Millard North’s Samuel Vocelka, who shot a 5-under 67.

In Class B, defending state team champion Norris had a first round 5-over 293 for a two-shot lead over York. Scottsbluff is third. Kearney Catholic is the leader in Class C with a team total so far at 320. In Class D, Pender is on top of the team leaderboard.

Click the links below to see updated team and individual results.

