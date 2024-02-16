Southeast Nebraska Lawmaker Not Running for Re-Election

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 16)–A member of the Nebraska Legislature has announced she’s not planning to run for re-election in 2024.

Dunbar Senator Julie Slama, who represents District 1, announced she will not seek re-election in a social media post on Thursday, saying she wants to focus on her job as an attorney and being with her family. Slama was appointed to the Legislature in January 2019, to replace Dan Watermeier of Syracuse, who resigned.

Thursday was the last day to file for public office with the Secretary of State’s Office. Currently, Mike Powers of Palmyra is the only one in the race to represent District 1.