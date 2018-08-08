Southeast NE Experiencing 911 Outage

The Nebraska Public Service Commission (PSC) has been

notified that 911 centers in the Southeast Region of the state are experiencing difficulty receiving 911 calls.

The outage, which was reported in the early morning hours of August 8, affects the Southeast Region comprised of 15 counties to include Cass, Clay, Fillmore, Gage, Jefferson, Johnson, Lancaster, Nemaha, Nuckolls, Otoe, Pawnee, Richardson, Seward, Thayer and York Counties.

Counties are affected in varying ways, with some not having any issues and others experiencing difficulties.

The following counties have reported issues receiving 911 calls and are currently providing alternate numbers for citizens to call.

County Number to Call Gage 402-223-4080 Jefferson 402-729-2284 Johnson & Pawnee 402-335-3307 Nemaha 402-274-3139 Otoe 402-873-9560 Seward 402-643-4578

The PSC State 911 Department is working with the Southeast Region and its service provider Windstream to determine the cause of the outage. Updates and additional information will be provided when available.

