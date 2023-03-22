Southeast Names Boshart as School’s New Head Softball Coach

LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 22)–Lincoln Southeast has named Taylor Boshart as the school’s new head softball coach, starting next fall.

In a news release to KFOR, Southeast athletics and activities director Kara Graham said, “We are excited to have Coach Boshart lead the Southeast Softball Program,” said LSE Athletics and Activities Director Kara Graham. “She was a multi-sport athlete for the Knights and is a proud alum that understands the great tradition and excellence of Southeast Athletics. Coach Boshart will bring energy and enthusiasm, teach the fundamentals of softball, and positively impact LSE student-athletes on and off the field.”



Boshart had served as an assistant coach for the Knights since 2018, and most recently for the varsity team. She graduated from Southeast in 2012 and earned a biology degree from the University of Sioux Falls.

Boshart was a four-year letter winner in softball at Southeast, being named to the All-City and All-Conference teams in 2010 and 2011, while helping the Knights to the Class A State Tournament. She was also a three-time Academic All-State honoree.

Coach Boshart is in her fourth year of teaching at Lincoln Public Schools, teaching sixth grade at Moore Middle School.