Southeast Lincoln Home Suffers Damage from Thursday Night Fire

LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 17)–Neighbors are being credited for helping notify Lincoln Fire and Rescue about a house on fire late Thursday night on the southeast corner of 51st and Meredeth in southeast Lincoln.

LFR spokesperson MJ Lierman on Friday said, “Thankfully, their neighbors were paying attention and helped get LFR alerted pretty quickly so the fire didn’t get too out of control.”

Lierman says when crews arrived, they found smoke and flames from the front of the house. While nothing was plugged into it, a fire inspector pointed to an outlet indicating the source of the fire, which is electrical in nature.

Lierman says damage estimates are around $150,000 and no one was hurt. She says the homeowners were not home and had to be relocated.