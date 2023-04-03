Southeast High School Students Walk Out of Class Monday Morning Over Proposed Legislative Bills

LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 3)–About 70 students at Lincoln Southeast High School walked out of class for about 40 minutes on Monday to raise awareness about proposed bills in the Nebraska Legislature.

Among the proposed bills is LB 574, which would ban gender-affirming care for minors. It led to a filibuster in the Legislature.

According to a message sent out to Southeast High School parents, staff monitored and supervised students involved in the walk out and who stayed on school grounds. Classes stayed in session and the students who walked out were peaceful and respectful.

Southeast’s campus was closed off to visitors during that time.

Below is a message that was sent out to Southeast parents on Monday.