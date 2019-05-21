Southeast High School Student Caught With Gun Also Suspected In Auto Thefts

LINCOLN–(KFOR May 21)–A 15-year-old Lincoln Southeast High School student caught with a gun at school on Monday was also under investigation for reportedly stealing two vehicles on Sunday.

According to Lincoln Police, on around 10 a.m. Sunday, a 41-year-old woman said she left her Ford F150 parked on the street with the key in the center console. She later reported the vehicle had been stolen.

Later on Sunday, the vehicle was seen near 16th and Calvert, and surveillance footage from the area helped police develop a 15-year-old as a suspect. Police were also called around 9:30pm Sunday, when a vehicle was stolen from the Super C at 10th and High Streets. Surveillance video also confirmed the description of a 15-year-old suspect.

Officer’s contacted the parent’s of the juvenile, and on Monday he was interviewed at Southeast High School, according to Officer Angela Sands.

The juvenile was taken into custody, and during a search of his backpack, a loaded handgun was found.

He was arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm on school grounds, carrying a concealed weapon, unlawful possession of a revolver, theft by unlawful taking, theft by receiving stolen property and transported to the Youth Attention Center.