Southeast Community College Begins Soccer Program in Beatrice
Southeast Community College’s Beatrice Campus will add men’s and women’s soccer to the sports roster this fall. Alex Scheuler of Lincoln will be the men’s coach, and John Hakari of Lincoln will be the women’s coach.
“Soccer has become a popular sport at both the high school and college levels, and we are delighted that we can add programs that can both attract students to our campus and better serve our student body,” said Dan Johnson, SCC Athletic Director.
29 year old Hakari is from Green Bay, Wisconsin. He played NCAA Division III soccer at St. Norbert College in De Pere, Wisconsin. “Coaching college soccer has always been a dream of mine,” he said. “I’m excited to get the program going, to recruit, get a team, and start developing an identity.”
Scheuler played soccer at Waverly High School and continued playing at Cloud County Community College in Concordia, Kansas. He is currently the director of coaching at the Capital Soccer Association in Lincoln. 32 year old Scheuler hopes to use his club connections to build his roster, which can be anywhere from 18-40 players, he said. He hopes to have at least 15 players by the first kickoff in August.
Nemaha Sports Construction will build the Beatrice soccer field, which will be near the entrance of SCC’s campus. Construction is set to begin in mid- to late March.
