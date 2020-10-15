Southeast Cancels Varsity Volleyball Game At Fremont Due To COVID-19
LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 15)–The Lincoln Southeast High School athletic department announced Thursday the varsity volleyball match at Fremont has been cancelled, out of an abundance of caution due to the potential high-risk close contact exposures with a positive COVID-19 case at a non-school event.
A news release from LPS says work is being done with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department on contact tracing to ensure everyone’s safety.
Southeast athletic department says the freshman, reserve and junior varsity volleyball matches with Fremont are still on for Thursday night.
Early Thursday afternoon, Southeast’s varsity football game with Gretna was cancelled under similar circumstances.