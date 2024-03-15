South Lincoln Vape Shop Hit Again By Burglar

LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 15)–Another vape shop burglary in south Lincoln and one that was part of this week’s Crime Stoppers report from a separate case in February.

In the latest break-in, Lincoln Police were called just before 1am Wednesday to Generation V off of 48th and Old Cheney, where an alarm was going off and security cameras showed a man in a white and black jacket, khaki pants and gray shoes use a brick to break a window.

About $300 worth of vaping products were taken. Damage to the window is worth around $2,200. No arrests have been made.

Crime Stoppers this week focused on a burglary at the same location back on Feb. 18.