South Lincoln Home Damaged By Fire Early Sunday Morning

LINCOLN–(KFOR May 29)–An early Sunday morning fire just south of 16th and “A” Street in Lincoln displaced eight people and one dog.

In a release to KFOR News, Lincoln Fire and Rescue spokesperson MJ Lierman said LFR units were dispatched to the fire shortly after 2am Sunday where they found a fire in the basement. All occupants were out of the house and crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire. The house is a total loss with an assessed $103,000 in property damage of around $40,000.

No injuries were reported.