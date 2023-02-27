South-Central Nebraska Man Arrested For Allegedly Killing His Wife Following Argument

MARQUETTE, Neb.–(KFOR Feb. 27)–More information was released on Monday morning about the investigation into a reported weekend homicide in Marquette, Nebraska, about 82 miles west of Lincoln.

The Nebraska State Patrol said in a news release say that around 12:45pm Sunday, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office got a 911 call from a home in Marquette and when deputies arrived a deceased woman was found. She’s been identified as 49-year-old Angela Adams.

The Sheriff’s Office then contacted the State Patrol for assistance and investigators found out that Adams had been with her husband, 47-year-old Jeffrey Adams, on Saturday night but he was not at the home when authorities showed up on Sunday. Jeffrey Adams turned himself in on Sunday and was arrested at the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office by State Patrol investigators.

The Patrol says investigators have determined that the incident began with an argument, during which Jeffrey Adams struck Angela Adams multiple times. Jeffrey Adams then left the home. Adams has been lodged in Hamilton County Jail for second degree murder.

The investigation remains ongoing.