South 70th Street Closure Postponed

Jul 22, 2022 @ 4:12am

(KFOR NEWS  July 22, 2022)   The closure of South 70th Street between Rokeby and Saltillo roads originally scheduled for Thursday, July 21st, has been postponed.  A new start date has not been determined for the roundabout and watermain installation project at Carger Lane.

Digital signs will alert traffic to upcoming work and closures.  Travelers are encouraged to seek an alternate route and exercise caution around the work zone.

Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) appreciates the public’s patience during this work.  LTU project dates are subject to change due to weather and unforeseen circumstances.

