Sophie Lloyd premieres video for Lzzy Hale collaboration, “Imposter Syndrome”

Guitar virtuoso Sophie Lloyd has premiered the video for her collaboration with Halestorm‘s Lzzy Hale, “Imposter Syndrome.”

The clip, which is streaming now on YouTube, features Lloyd and Hale giving an intense performance while grappling with heavy winds and broken glass.

“Thank you so much to Sophie Lloyd for recruiting me for this track and for trusting me with her heart whilst writing it,” Hale previously said when the song first dropped in September. “What an incredible talent and brilliant human being. It’s been a pleasure watching the world discover what the rest of us already knew!”

“Imposter Syndrome” is the title track off Lloyd’s upcoming album, due out November 10. The record also includes collaborations with Trivium‘s Matt Heafy, Atreyu‘s Brandon Saller and Theory of a Deadman‘s Tyler Connolly, among others.

In addition to her solo career, Lloyd also plays guitar in Machine Gun Kelly‘s live band.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.