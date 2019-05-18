Here we go…Sonic Temple festival 2019

Friday May 17-11am -Got to the Mapfre Stadium early today so I could get a prime seat in the media tent. I was the first to arrive which left me with an entire tent full of open tables. Corner table grabbed! getting set up for interviews with Parkway Drive,Beartooth, Badwolves, Badflower,Hands Like Houses and Shapes today. Should be a long day. I’ll have to make time to see some bands today. Tonights highlights Ghost and System Of A Down.

Heres a few picks on the festival grounds and my table inside the media tent. More pics tomorrow