Sonic Temple Festival III

Another festival in the bag for 2019. Talked to and saw a lot of killer bands this past weekend. I’ll have my interviews up very soon. Had a sit down with Parkway Drive, Beartooth, Bad Wolves, The Fever 333, Badflower, Hands Like Houses, Dirty Honey, and Savpes.

For the most part the weather held out this weekend. Every year that I’ve been to the festival there’s been at least one day of rain and thunderstorms. This year it all hit late afternoon on Sunday. I was in the media tent waiting for Bring Me The Horizon to drop by. There was a lot of waiting and not a lot of BMTH. About 5 or so the venue announced a code Red. Code Red means there’s a bad storm coming thru and everyone must leave the stadium to go to your car or whatever you can in for shelter. I sat in the car for over an hour while the storm passed. At this point late in the day, three bands got bounced due to the storm. The Distillers, Chevelle and Bring Me The Horizon were all cancelled. I honestly only wanted to see The Cult and BMTH. There were a lot of great bands that played over the weekend, but those were my two priorities. I worked on getting the Cult to do a sit down interview but the management said they were not doing any press at this show. I had a sit down with BMTH set up for 4:15. It was cancelled due to weather and the fact that the band wasn’t going to get to play that night. Extreme bummer.

I’ll have the weekend wrap up, photo’s and interviews over the next few days.

Thanks for checking it out.