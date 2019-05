Kicking off day 2 of the festival. Today looks to be a much lighter interview day. The most important part of the day comes in two parts. Part 1-Purchase a Cult t-shirt. Part 2- See The Cult play. I got the shirt. The Cult plays at 7:55 tonight.

setting up to talk to The Fever 333 guys shortly. More later

I’ll have all the pro shot pics after the festival.