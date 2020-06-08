Son of In-Home Daycare Provider Accused of Sexual Assault
LINCOLN–(KFOR June 8)–A 29-year-old Lincoln man is accused of first-degree sexual assault, after he allegedly sexually assaulted a girl that attended his relative’s in-home daycare back in 2014.
Lincoln Police Officer Erin Spilker says Victor Vidales was arrested Saturday afternoon. She says the victim, who is now a teenager, told a school resource officer last November about being sexually assaulted by Vidales while she was attending the daycare near 31st and “R” Streets.
Officer Spilker said tracking the suspect down was difficult, and the investigation was a lengthy process and officers are also asking for any other victims to come forward.