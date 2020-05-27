Something happy

Because I’m so tired of bad news, Corona virus news, negative news, political news, BS news and fake news I’m posting this FUN AND POSITIVE NEWS because we all NEED something funny and positive in our lives.
A very good dog named Finley is now a Guinness World Record holder – for holding tennis balls in its mouth. The 6-year-old golden retriever has been Instagram-famous since 2018 for being able to fit a record-breaking six tennis balls in its mouth. But the lengthy application process for an official Guinness record wasn’t made official until this week. The family celebrated with a ‘pawty’, including a cake from the nearby ‘BONES Dog Bakery’.
That’s a good dog. Thank you Finley for this refreshing news story.