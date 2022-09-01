Someone Posing as a Deputy Scams Lincoln Man For Missing Jury Duty

LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 1)–Lincoln Police on Wednesday night were called by someone, who was the victim of a fraud, after a private number up on his phone and talked to someone claiming to be a Lancaster County Sheriff’s deputy.

Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer says officers were called to 53rd and “O” Street, where they talked to a 25-year-old man and said he was told by the caller that he had an active arrest warrant for missing jury duty, but could settle things by paying $1,800.

Vollmer said the victim utilized a cash app to send $830 to the number provided by the caller. The man then sought some advice from a family member, who said that he was being scammed.

No arrests have been made and Sgt. Vollmer says law enforcement agencies will never make you pay a fine over the phone.