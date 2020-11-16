Some things CAN’T change, like Kampout!
2020 and that fickle b**** may have ruined a lot of things for us, like canceled shows, festivals, delayed travels, illness, not seeing your family and friends…. but there’s one thing it CANNOT take away from us. And that… is doing nice shiz for local families in need.
Kampout for Kids is BACK and it looks a little different, but the idea is the same. Your donations go to the Community Action Partnership of Lancaster & Saunders Counties, helping families who need it most. Give them something to be thankful for this Thanksgiving and stop by your local Stop ‘n Shop to donate and pick up your donation badge.
Our auction will happen virtually, which really just means you can wear yours PJs whilst bidding on that SICK guitar signed by none other than Slipknot! Check out all the items up for grabs here, and learn more about Kampout on the main page.
Much love Blaze Army!