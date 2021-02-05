Some Republicans Want Sasse Censure
Lincoln, NE (February 4, 2021) U.S. Senator Ben Sasse released the a video statement today, responding to attempts by some members of the Nebraska Republican Party State Central Committee to put forward a censure resolution against him. Numerous Republicans are upset over Sasse’s criticism of President Trump. The State GOP will hold a meeting next weekend in Columbus, and numerous censure resolutions have been proposed.
In his statement, the newly re-elected Senator gave the following response:
“As a friend and fellow Republican, I wanna shoot straight: I’m not gonna spend any time trying to talk you out of another censure.”
Let’s be clear: the anger in this state party has never been about me violating principle or abandoning conservative policy — I’m one of the most conservative voters in the Senate — the anger’s always been simply about me not bending the knee to…one guy.
January 6th is gonna leave a scar. For 220 years, one of the most beautiful things about America has been our peaceful transfer of power. But what Americans saw three weeks ago was ugly -shameful mob violence to disrupt a constitutionally-mandated meeting of Congress to affirm that peaceful transfer of power.
Something has definitely changed over the last four years…but it’s not me:
-Personality cults aren’t conservative.
-Conspiracy theories aren’t conservative.
-Lying that an election has been stolen isn’t conservative.
-Acting like politics is a religion isn’t conservative.
You are welcome to censure me again – but let’s be clear about why: It’s because I still believe (as you used to) that politics is not about the weird worship of one dude. The party could purge Trump-skeptics, but I’d like to convince you that not only is this “civic cancer” for the nation, but it’s also terrible for our Party.
We’re gonna have to choose between conservatism and madness, between just railing about who we’re mad at, versus actually trying to persuade rising generations of Americans again.”
The Nebraska Republican Party censured Sasse one other time, in May, 2016, for not being supportive enough of Trump.
