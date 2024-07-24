Some Local Leaders Support Property Tax Relief, But From a Different Approach

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 24)–Back to work Thursday for Nebraska Lawmakers to handle a property tax relief proposal from Governor Jim Pillen, which would include a 50% cut in property taxes.

There are some civic leaders that believe there should be property tax cuts, but how to approach it differs from what the governor is proposing.

In a recent interview on KFOR, Lincoln Chamber of Commerce president Jason Ball said property tax is an issue, but there needs to be a more in-depth approach to handle this, especially with sales tax exemptions.

“We got to do this in a way that’s based upon data and analysis,” Ball said. “I think it’s gonna take more than a group of 17 senators during the summer and two weeks in July to really get our arms around this.”

On July 18, Governor Pillen released some details of his property tax relief plan, which includes a 50% cut in property taxes, puts a hard cap on tax collection, protects public safety and would run state government like a business.