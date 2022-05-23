      Weather Alert

Some JIF Peanut Butter Products Linked To Salmonella Cases

May 23, 2022 @ 4:12am

(KFOR NEWS  May 23, 2022)   You should double-check your jars of Jif peanut butter.  The Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a recall notice for Jif’s creamy, crunchy, natural and reduced fat peanut butters because they have been linked to a salmonella outbreak across 12 states, leaving 14 people sick, with two hospitalizations.

Side effects from salmonella poisoning include fever, diarrhea, nausea and vomiting.

Jif is sold at retailers nationwide. States reporting salmonella cases are Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Massachusetts, Missouri, Ohio, North Carolina, New York, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia and Washington.

