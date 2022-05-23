Some JIF Peanut Butter Products Linked To Salmonella Cases
(KFOR NEWS May 23, 2022) You should double-check your jars of Jif peanut butter. The Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a recall notice for Jif’s creamy, crunchy, natural and reduced fat peanut butters because they have been linked to a salmonella outbreak across 12 states, leaving 14 people sick, with two hospitalizations.
Side effects from salmonella poisoning include fever, diarrhea, nausea and vomiting.
The J.M. Smucker Co. announced a voluntary recall Friday of some Jif peanut butter products for potential salmonella contamination. Jars with lot codes 1274425 through 2140425 have been recalled and should be disposed, the company said.
Jif is sold at retailers nationwide. States reporting salmonella cases are Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Massachusetts, Missouri, Ohio, North Carolina, New York, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia and Washington.
