Some City Parks and Recreation Areas Close Due to Wet Conditions

Lincoln Parks and Recreation has temporarily closed some parks, trails and recreation areas due to wet conditions. Using recreation areas during wet conditions can cause serious damage to the land and trails, requiring costly maintenance and repairs. Many of the City’s more than 130 park and recreations areas function as watershed management spaces that help control stormwater runoff from other public and private properties.

“Until these areas are sufficiently dry, we are concerned about the safety for individuals who attempt to use them. In addition, any damage incurred during this time may not recover until much later into the season, potentially not until fall,” said Lynn Johnson, Parks and Recreation Director. “We will make every effort to speed up the process of making these facilities safe and accessible. We appreciate residents’ patience as we navigate this unusually wet season.”

The Department reminds park and trail visitors not to go around blockades and to avoid entering these areas: