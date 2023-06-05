Solich, Woodhead Among Those On Voting Ballot for the 2024 College Football Hall of Fame

IRVING, TX–(KFOR June 5)–Former Nebraska Head Coach Frank Solich is included on the ballot for the 2024 College Football Hall of Fame. Joining him on the list is North Platte native and former Chadron State running back Danny Woodhead.

It’s Solich’s second year on the ballot and he is one of nine Football Bowl Subdivision coaches on the ballot. Solich the Huskers to an 11-2 record in the 2001 season and appearance in the BCS championship game at the 2002 Rose Bowl. He was a two-time Big 12 Coach of the Year and led Nebraska to three North Division titles and the 1999 Big 12 Championship…

Solich later on was the head football coach at Ohio University, becoming the winningest coach in MAC history with 115 wins, boasting 12-straight non-losing seasons, 11 bowl game appearances and four MAC East crowns.

After a standout high school career at North Platte, Woodhead became a three-time First Team All-American finished his career as college football’s all-time rushing leader with 7,962 yards. He’s a two-time Harlon Hill Trophy recipient holds nearly every rushing/all-purpose record in DII, RMAC and Chadron State annals. Woodhead is a three-time RMAC Offensive Player of the Year led the Eagles to two RMAC titles and consecutive 12-win seasons (2006-07).

Woodhead later played in the NFL nine seasons, making the New York Jets’ roster as an undrafted free agent in 2008. He later played for New England Patriots, San Diego Chargers and Baltimore Ravens.

The announcement of the 2024 College Football Hall of Fame Class will be made in early 2024, with specific details to be announced in the future.