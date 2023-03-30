Solich To Be Special Guest at This Year’s Nebraska Spring Football Game

LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 30)–Former Nebraska head football coach Frank Solich will be the special guest at this year’s Husker Red-White spring football game April 22 at Memorial Stadium.

That’s according to Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts, who announced it Wednesday night on his statewide radio show.

Solich spent 24 seasons on the sidelines for the Huskers, including six seasons as head coach from 1998 to 2003, where he won 58 games, led Nebraska to the 1999 Big 12 Title and appearance in the national championship game during the 2001 season.

Solich also was a Husker fullback and played for the late Bob Devaney in the 1960s and later as a high school coach, Solich also won state championships at Lincoln Southeast in 1971, 1976 and 1977 before he started his long run on the Husker coaching staff.

Solich later spent 16 seasons as the head football coach at Ohio University.