Social Media Influencer Draws Large Crowd to South Street Basketball Courts

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 8)–Quite a presence of people showed up to watch a simple pickup basketball game at South Street courts off of Normal Boulevard and South Street on Sunday evening.

Lincoln Police estimate anywhere from 400 to approximately 1,000 people showed up to see social media influencer Cam Wilder play a game, after it was promoted online he would be in Lincoln. Originally, the event was supposed to happen at UNL, but according to Lincoln Police, the university wouldn’t allow the event to take place.

todays the day nebraska. antelope park at the red courts. 7pm. let’s see if lincoln can pull a crowd pic.twitter.com/xX0hmUnzDU — Cam Wilder (@camwilderr) July 7, 2024

With short notice to LPD, Wilder’s appearance was moved to South Street, which drew a large presence of fans. Police provided extra enforcement to help with traffic and keep things safe. No one was hurt.

Apparently, the basketball game with Wilder didn’t happen.