SOAD’s Serj Tankian, Bad Wolves’ DL guest on new version of The Hu’s “Black Thunder”

System of a Down‘s Serj Tankian and Bad Wolves vocalist Daniel “DL” Laskiewicz guest on a new version of The Hu‘s song “Black Thunder.”

“I had discovered The Hu’s music from a YouTube video that a friend sent me and was instantly struck by their powerful and delightful merging of Mongolian folk and metal,” says Tankian in a statement.

“When they reached out to collaborate, I was intrigued,” he continues. “I appreciate the pride with which they represent their culture through music.”

The updated “Black Thunder” is available now via digital outlets and is accompanied by a video streaming on YouTube. It’ll also appear on the upcoming deluxe edition of The Hu’s 2022 album Rumble of Thunder, due out June 30.

The deluxe Rumble of Thunder also includes the previously released “This Is Mongol (Warrior Souls),” which features William DuVall of Alice in Chains.

