When the world needs heroes, they simply stand up. Metallica has pledged $750,000 in Australian currency (approximately $516,000 in American dollars) to NSW Rural Fire Service and the Victoria Country Fire Authority to help the victims of Australia’s devastating bush fire crisis. In addition to Metallica, Dee Snider of Twisted Sister, Sir Elton John and country music star Keith Urban have also donated. There are of course many, many people that I’m not aware of that have also stepped up. The names are not in news headlines, but they’re deeply appreciated.
If you would like to help the victims, humans and animals, of Australia’s bush fires here are a few organizations that you can go to