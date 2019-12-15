Snowy Weekend

KFOR NEWS December 16, 2019) Snow advisory in effect Sunday.
Accumulating snow 1-3” will be possible today, then ending early Sunday evening. Minor travel impacts expected. The snow on Monday appears to be tracking south of the region across Kansas and Missouri. Looking ahead, there are no major weather systems forecast in the area next Tuesday through next Sunday. 1 to 3 inches of snow possible today. Higher amounts near the NE/KS border. Winds remain on the lighter side, less than 10 mph today. Light snow accumulations may impact all of eastern Nebraska and western Iowa. Highest snowfall totals are forecast near the NE/KS border.
READ MORE: City crews hit Lincoln streets