Snowplow Santa Visits Lincoln Saturday
(KFOR News Lincoln NE December 18, 2021) Snowplow Santa will deliver holiday cheer to Lincoln residents from 10 am to 3 pm Saturday December 18th. Instead of a sleigh, Santa Claus will ride in an Lincoln Transportation and Utilities snowplow, wave at residents along the route and make brief stops at six locations. Visitors are encouraged to wear masks during their visits with Santa.
Snowplow Santa stops are as follows:
- 10 to 10:45 a.m. – Anderson Branch Library, 3635 Touzalin Ave.
- 11:00 to 11:45 a.m. – Woods Tennis Center, 401 S. 33rd St.
- Noon to 12:50 p.m. – Holmes Lake Park, S. 70th St. and Normal Blvd. (Holmes North Shore Road Parking Lot 4)
- 1:10 to 2:00 p.m. – Walt Branch Library, 6701 S. 14th St.
- 2:15 to 3:00 p.m. – Williams Branch Library, 5000 Mike Scholl Street (NW 48th and W. Cuming Streets)