Snow Removal Update

(KFOR NEWS January 27, 2021) As of 9:30 Tuesday evening, 100 city and contractor crews were plowing arterial streets, school and bus routes and residential streets. Residential plowing was 25% complete. 80 snowplows and 20 material spreaders were being used to continue clearing snow and de-icing streets. This event will require additional time to clear historic amounts of snow. Streets that have been plowed after 8:00 a.m. Tuesday are considered completed. The City aims to have all streets open by the end of the day Wednesday, January 27, 2021. This is the second largest snowstorm since 1965.
Parking bans: A snow emergency is in effect. Residential parking remains banned on the odd-numbered sides of the street – that’s generally the south and west sides of the street. Parking is permitted on the even sides of residential streets.
When a residential parking ban is required, parking is banned on only one side of the street. The sides of the street will not switch like in previous years. During residential bans, parking on odd-numbered sides of the street will be banned in odd-numbered years like 2021. Parking on even-numbered sides of the street will be banned in even-numbered years.
Complete snow removal operations of designated snow removal districts will occur Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 12:01 a.m. to 7:00 a.m. District parking bans will be in effect during those times.
