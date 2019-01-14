Snow Parking Ban Lifted, Crews Treated Streets Overnight

Lincoln’s residential parking ban is over and all plowing has been concluded, public works officials said in a statement late Sunday night.

Twelve City crews were on patrol overnight plowing and applying granular salt, pre-wet with brine to arterial and residential streets as needed.

Arterial streets, school and bus routes are dry with near normal driving conditions. Residential streets vary from wet with slush to compacted snow with icy areas. Drivers should be alert for slick spots and areas that might refreeze. Slow down, and allow extra travel time and stopping distance. Please drive with caution around City crews and allow them plenty of room to work.

Officials say they have received citizen inquiries regarding driveways being blocked by snow and understand the inconvenience. “It is an unintended consequence related to the amount of snow received and the safest and most effective way to clear residential streets. Operators clear from the center of the street out to the curb, leaving a windrow of snow in the gutter. This is the best place for snow to melt and helps prevent refreezing in the middle of the street,” public works said in a statement.

The City thanks all property owners for clearing their driveways and sidewalks and for any additional clearing needed after the residential plowing operation. To keep your street clear of ice and snow, please avoid moving or blowing the snow back into the street.