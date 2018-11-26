Snow or Ice Still Covering Area Highways, Residential Streets

Some highways and other roadways remain covered with snow or ice following the wind-whipped snowstorm that blasted through much of Nebraska.

The Nebraska Transportation Department reported Monday that portions of several state and U.S. highways are still closed from Sunday’s snow or ice accumulations in southern and southeast Nebraska.

The heaviest Nebraska snow occurred Sunday in the southeast corner of the state, with Tecumseh reporting 9 inches.

Here in Lincoln, 20 crews continue to plow and apply granular salt, pre-wet with brine as needed to arterial streets, school and bus routes.

Street conditions range from dry to ice-covered. Drivers are urged to be alert for black ice and other slick areas, especially on untreated streets and sidewalks.

Please stay informed on the status of snow operations in Lincoln. Additional information is available on the City website at snow.lincoln.ne.gov. If you have questions, you may call the Public Works Snow Center at 402-441-7644.