Snow Emergency To Go Into Effect Early Monday Morning
LINCOLN–(News Release Jan. 24)–A snow emergency will begin at 12:01 AM Monday, January 25, 2021.
This means parking will be banned on both sides of all emergency snow routes, bus and school routes and other major arterial streets beginning at 12:01 AM Monday, January 25, 2021. A map of these routes is available at snow.lincoln.ne.gov.
Arterial Parking Ban: An arterial parking ban will begin at 8:00 AM Monday, January 25, 2021.
This means parking will be banned on both sides of all arterial, bus and school routes in Lincoln.
Residential Parking Ban: A residential parking ban will begin at 8:00 AM on Monday, January 25, 2021. At that time, parking will be banned on the odd-numbered sides of residential streets – that’s generally the south and west sides of the street. Parking will be permitted on the even sides of residential streets.
Even if your side of the street appears to be cleared, do not park there until the ban is officially terminated because crews sometimes need to make more than one pass down that side of the street.
Sidewalks:
When clearing sidewalks, residents should also clear crosswalks, curb cuts and access to fire hydrants. The City reminds residents that it is illegal to push or blow snow into or on any street, alley or sidewalk, and violators are subject to a fine.
Snow Angels:
If you would like to volunteer to shovel snow for those who are unable to do so themselves, visit snow.lincoln.ne.gov or call 402-441-7644 during regular business hours.
Please stay informed on the status of winter operations in Lincoln. Additional information on snow emergencies and parking bans is available at snow.lincoln.ne.gov.