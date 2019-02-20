Snow Emergency In Lincoln, Crews Out Plowing Roads and Spreading Materials

Mayor Chris Beutler has declared a Snow Emergency for Lincoln.

Parking is banned on both sides of all emergency snow routes, bus and school routes and arterials. If a specific street or intersection needs the attention of snow crews, you can easily submitted that request through UPLNK, the City’s phone app. Details can be found at lincoln.ne.gov.

More than 75 crews continue plowing and spreading granular salt pre-wet with brine on arterial streets as needed. Arterial streets are partially to completely snow-covered.

Click the link below for road conditions in Nebraska.

Nebraska 511