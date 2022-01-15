Snow Emergency Declared In Lancaster County
(KFOR News Lincoln January 15 , 2022) Lancaster County Engineer, Pam Dingman, has declared a snow emergency and urges caution when using county roads today. As of 6 am Saturday, the county has 21 plows out spreading materials on intersections and paved roads. If travel is necessary, allow yourself extra time for travel and stay back at least 100 feet from crews treating and plowing roads. As of 6:15 am Saturday, the Lincoln Airport reported 1.4 inches of snow had fallen in the last 24 hours.
The Lancaster County Engineering Department will continue to monitor county roads throughout the duration of the storm to determine maintenance needs; maintenance operations may change depending on how the storm progresses. Dingman also encourages you to pack an emergency kit for your vehicle to include items of a shovel, sand, water, blanket, hand warmers, and snacks.
Dingman encourages anyone with road concerns to contact The Lancaster County Engineering Department at 402-441-7681. If you must leave your car on a county road, please notify The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 402-441-6500. For more information or assistance, The Lancaster County Engineer’s website https://www.lancaster.ne.gov/207/County-Engineer also has a complete listing of roads and bridges currently closed in Lancaster County.