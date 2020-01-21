Snow And Ice Expected Again Tonight

Lincoln, Nebraska (January 21, 2020) A winter weather advisory goes into effect at 6 pm tonight and will be in effect until Noon Wednesday.
The National Weather Service says that mixed precipitation is expected. That could include a total snow accumulations of one to three inches a light ice accumulation, and winds gusting as high as 35 mph. The advisory includes portions of east central, northeast and southeast Nebraska and southwest and west central Iowa.
Drivers can plan on slippery road conditions through tonight, and which could impact the morning commute.