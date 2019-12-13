This must be my lucky week. Some of my favorite bands are either going to put out new music or are getting back together. My previous story about the Cult and a new album they’ll drop sometime next year was GREAT news. This is MO BETTER news. The original Bullet Boys are getting back together. Marq, Lonnie, Jimmy and Mick have apparently got over it and are putting the band back together. That may not be news to you but it’s big news to me as I freakn loved that band back in the late 80’s. I believe I still have my Bullet Boys shirt like the featured graphic. Before cd’s, there were cassettes. If you played them to much they would stretch out. I’m sure I went thru a few BB albums during that time.
The first show back will be in the most iconic place and perfect for the reunion. December 30th @ Whisky A Go GO in Hollywood CA
SO COOL!!!!!