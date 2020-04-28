Smithfield Foods Near Crete Won’t Be Closing, Amid COVID-19 Concerns
CRETE–(KOLN Apr. 28)–Smithfield foods in Crete has changed its plans and has decided not to close down as COVID-19 cases continue to rise among workers at the plant.
According to an email sent to employees, a “new plan” was announced, stating the plant will not be shutting down but rather reducing hours and production. The email states some departments will work different parts of the day, with some leaving at lunch.
As of Sunday, there were 47 positive tests of COVID-19 at Smithfield as testing was ramped up by both the Nebraska National Guard and Bryan Health. As cases of Coronavirus rise in Nebraska, the counties that are seeing the fastest growth of COVID-19 cases, have major meat packing plants.