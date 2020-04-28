Smithfield Farmland Closing Crete Plant For 2 Weeks
(KFOR NEWS April 28, 2020) Smithfield Farmland Foods in Saline County told employees Monday they’ll close for 2 weeks. Smithfield currently has 47 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
In an email to an employee, obtained by our partner, 10/11 NOW, Smithfield said they would close for at least two weeks. The email said during the closure employees will continue to get paid and receive benefits.
During the closure a small number of employees will stay on and implement sanitation and social distancing measures.
READ MORE: $37,000 worth of meat donated to Lincoln Food Bank