SMASH MOUTH DEATH METAL!

I don’t know if there’s ever a way to give Smash Mouth’s “All Star” serious street credibility but one family tried, giving the pop hit a death metal treatment.
The video “extra” from the Nickelodeon show America’s Most Musical Family starts out pretty tame; former 2000’s heart throb Nick Lachey introduces a family gathered on stage to perform the song from Smash Mouth. The lights hit when the father, looking like a Type O Negative roadie, riffs some brutality as one son drums blast beats and the other brings vocal doom to the lyrics.
The audience’s reaction is priceless. Do the young girls in the audience watch in horror, try to dance or start throwing elbows in a pre-pubescent mosh pit? Find out by watching the clip on YouTube.