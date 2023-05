LINCOLN–(KFOR May 18)–A Kansas man died Tuesday afternoon, when his small plane crashed in north central Nebraska.

According to the Holt County Sheriff’s Office, 69-year-old Mark Gietzen of Wichita was pronounced dead at the scene, when the Cessna went down on some land near Chambers. Investigators say the plane left Newton, Kansas and was on its way to North Dakota.

The FAA is investigating what led to the crash.