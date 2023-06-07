Slipknot’s Craig Jones no longer in the band

Longtime Slipknot member Craig Jones is no longer in the band.

In a statement posted to Instagram Wednesday, the masked metallers write, “To our fans, Slipknot is announcing that we have parted ways with Craig Jones.”

They continue, “We wish Jones all the best for the future.”

The news comes on the first day of Slipknot’s European tour. The group is already down a member for the trek due to percussionist M. Shawn “Clown” Crahan staying home to assist his wife with her health.

Jones, who played keyboards and handled samples, was among the longest-tenured Slipknot members, having been in the group since 1996. His departure follows the 2019 exit of another early member, percussionist Chris Fehn, who was let go from the ‘Knot after he sued the band over a financial dispute.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.