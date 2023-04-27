Slipknot’s Corey Taylor signs new solo record deal

Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor has signed a new record deal ahead of his upcoming sophomore solo album, CMF2.

According to Billboard, Taylor has reached a “global recordings agreement” with BMG.

“I wanted to work with BMG because they came in super hot wanting to work with me,” Taylor tells Billboard. “They’ve been keeping the fires burning for rock, punk and metal over the last few years.”

As part of the deal, Taylor will also be launching his own imprint with BMG, called Decibel Cooper.

“Decibel Cooper will not only allow me to release my own music and art worldwide, but it also gives me a solid way to help bolster any rad new acts I want to put on the roster,” Taylor shares. “BMG is going to help me put my money where my mouth is — giving a boost to the next generation.”

CMF2, which is due out in the fall, follows Taylor’s solo debut, CMFT, which dropped in 2020. CMFT was released on Roadrunner Records, which has also been Slipknot’s longtime label.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.