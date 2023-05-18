Slipknot’s Clown ponders full-album residencies: “That could be cool”

Slipknot‘s live shows are notoriously intense, for both the audiences and the band members. As percussionist M. Shawn “Clown” Crahan tells Kerrang!, that may impact how the masked metallers tour in the future.

“I can promise you that we won’t tour like we used to,” Clown shares. “Because if we keep pushing like we used to, I don’t think we’ll be able to keep up.”

Instead, Clown suggests Slipknot may shift to playing “smaller venues, with more dates,” which could possibly lead to full-album residencies.

“Wouldn’t it be great if we had seven days in New York City or London or anywhere, at a reasonably sized venue, and played every album in its entirety — with intros, outfits, production and everything from that time period?” Clown wonders. “That could be cool. There are some songs we’ve never played live. Places we’ve never been. That’s unacceptable!”

In the meantime, Slipknot’s normal touring schedule continues Thursday with a headlining set at the Welcome to Rockville festival.

