Slipknot premieres video for ﻿’The End, So Far’﻿ track, “Hive Mind”

Slipknot has premiered the video for “Hive Mind,” a track off the band’s latest album, The End, So Far.

The clip, which was directed by percussionist M. Shawn “Clown” Crahan, certainly embraces the Halloween seasons with a collage of creepy images, including lobotomies that don’t seem like they adhere to modern medical practices.

You can watch the “Hive Mind” video streaming now on YouTube.

The End, So Far, the seventh Slipknot album, was released in 2022. It also includes the singles “The Chapeltown Rag” and “Yen.”

Slipknot was recently announced as a headliner for the 2024 Sick New World festival, taking place April 27 in Las Vegas.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

