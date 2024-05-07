Slipknot offspring band Vended premieres new song, “Nihilism”

Vended, the band featuring the sons of Slipknot‘s Corey Taylor and M. Shawn “Clown” Crahan, has released a new song called “Nihilism.”

“This song represents the momentum for what’s to come, continuing with the energy from our last single,” the group says. “It brings that same energy and pushes the limit even more. The whole meaning of the track is to not fear what doesn’t really matter, so do what YOU want and not what you think will hold you back.”

“Nihilism” follows the March release of the single “The Far Side.” You can listen to it now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming now on YouTube.

Vended features Griffin Taylor on lead vocals and Simon Crahan on drums. They’ll be opening for their dads on select dates of Slipknot’s U.S. summer tour.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

